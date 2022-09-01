Launch fares drop by Tk 0.15 per kilometre

Launch fares have been reduced by Tk 0.15 per kilometre in response to a Tk 5 cut in fuel oil price per litre. Bus prices were previously adjusted down by Tk 0.05 per kilometre in line with the reduced price of fuel.
The new launch fare will take effect at midnight on Thursday, according to a notice from the Ministry of Shipping.
As a result of the decision, the cost of travelling up to 100 kilometres will drop from Tk 3 per kilometre to Tk 2.85. For distances longer than 100 kilometres, the fare was cut from Tk 2.60 per kilometre to Tk 2.45 per kilometre.
The minimum ticket price was also reduced from Tk 33 to Tk 30, according to the notice.
In August, the Ministry of Shipping raised passenger fares by 30 percent in response to a hike in the price of fuel. Last November, launch fares were also hiked by 30 percent.