Heatwave to persist for two more days

The Met Office has reported that a mild heatwave is affecting six districts, including Khulna, Rajshahi, and Barishal divisions, and it will continue for two more days.

The affected areas also include Faridpur, Gopalganj, Pabna, Sirajganj, Rangamati, and Patuakhali regions, where the mild heat wave may persist, according to the forecast on Thursday.

Temperatures are likely to remain steady across the country for the next two days, with a potential increase in discomfort due to high humidity.

According to the forecast, the highest temperature recorded in the country was 37.6 degrees Celsius in Jashore and 36 degrees Celsius in Dhaka on Thursday.

There is a chance of light to moderate rain or thundershowers in most places across Rangpur, Mymensingh, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram, and Sylhet divisions, said the forecast.

There may be moderate to heavy rains in some parts of the country.