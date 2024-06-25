Meteorologist forecasts heavy rainfall across the country from Jun 28 to Jul 2

Heavy rain is in forecast across Bangladesh from Friday

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rain throughout the country starting from Friday, amid ongoing heatwaves in 31 districts.

Some areas experienced light to moderate rain on Tuesday.

Meteorologist Shahnaz Sultana told bdnews24.com, "Rainfall will increase further. Heavy rain is expected across the country from Jun 28 to Jul 2."

"During the monsoon season, heatwaves will persist when there is no rain, but the situation will improve once it starts raining," she added.

Netrokona recorded the highest rainfall of 56 mm in 24 hours by 6pm on Tuesday. Other areas receiving rain include Habiganj with 30 mm, Tetulia in Panchagarh 19 mm, Sylhet 12 mm, and Dhaka 3 mm.

On Tuesday, Ishwardi, Pabna, and Rajshahi recorded the highest temperatures at 38 degrees Celsius, with Dhaka reaching 37.2 degrees Celsius.

The weather forecast for next 24 hours expects light to moderate rain or thundershowers with temporary gusty winds in many areas in Rangpur, Mymensingh, Chattogram, and Sylhet divisions, some areas in Rajshahi, Dhaka, and Barishal divisions, and a few places in Khulna division.

Moderately heavy to heavy rainfall is likely in parts of Rangpur, Mymensingh, Chattogram, and Sylhet.

The forecast says day and night temperatures may slightly decrease, but high humidity will cause discomfort.

Rainfall intensity classifications: Light (1-10 mm), Moderate (11-22 mm), Moderately Heavy (23-43 mm), Heavy (44-88 mm), Very Heavy (>88 mm).