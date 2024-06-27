DNCC targets Sadeeq Agro Farm over canal land encroachment

The Dhaka North City Corporation has planned an eviction operation against Sadeeq Agro Farm for allegedly encroaching on canal land.

Mutakabbir Ahmed, executive officer of the DNCC Zone-5, said they would conduct the drive on Thursday to reclaim the land.

It is alleged that Sadeeq Agro, known for its “expensive” cattle and “Tk 1.5 million goat”, encroached upon the canal belonging to DNCC near Beribadh Road in Mohammadpur.

Ahmed said on Wednesday, “We have received a notice from the head office to conduct the eviction operation.”

A letter has also been sent to Dhaka Metropolitan Police asking for three platoons of police from the DNCC's Property Division to assist the operation.

The farm's owner, Mohammed Imran Hossain, is also President of Bangladesh Dairy Farmers’ Association, or BDFA.