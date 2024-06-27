Bolivian soldiers surge into presidential palace, raising spectre of coup

President Luis Arce denounces the ‘irregular mobilisation’ of some army units while former leader Evo Morales accuses a top general of plotting a coup

Bolivia's President Luis Arce speaks at a plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia June 7, 2024. REUTERS

Bolivia's President Luis Arce speaks at a plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia June 7, 2024. REUTERS

Bolivian armed forces took over the capital's central square on Wednesday, and an armoured vehicle rammed through the entrance to the presidential palace followed by soldiers, igniting fears of a military coup.

Bolivian President Luis Arce denounced the "irregular mobilisation" of some army units in La Paz and former leader Evo Morales accused a top general of plotting a coup.

Heavily armed soldiers and armoured vehicles were seen gathering in the central square, Plaza Murillo, while a Reuters witness saw an armoured vehicle pushing into the presidential palace, which sits on the square, and soldiers rushing in.

"The three chiefs of the armed forces have come to express our dismay. There will be a new cabinet of ministers, surely things will change, but our country cannot continue like this any longer," General Juan Jose Zuniga told a local TV station.

Zuniga addressed reporters in the square prior to the assault on the national palace.

"Stop destroying, stop impoverishing our country, stop humiliating our army," he said in full uniform, flanked by soldiers, insisting the action being taken was supported by the public.

Morales, who has publicly split with Arce although both belong to the same socialist movement, said his supporters would mobilise in support of democracy.

He accused Zuniga of seeking to stage a coup and announced a general work stoppage including a call to block roadways.

"We will not allow the armed forces to violate democracy and intimidate people," Morales said.