Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 29, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Trump criticised for 'Palestinian' insult in debate with Biden

The Trump campaign did not have an immediate comment to the criticism

Trump criticised for 'Palestinian' insult in debate with Biden
Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump holds a campaign event, in Chesapeake, Virginia, U.S. June 28, 2024. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters

Published : 29 Jun 2024, 10:06 AM

Updated : 29 Jun 2024, 10:06 AM

Related Stories
Ice baths, ventilators: India's hospitals adapt to killer heat
Ice baths, ventilators: India's hospitals adapt to killer heat
UAE mosques ordered to shorten Fridays sermons
UAE mosques ordered to shorten Fridays sermons
Roof collapse at Delhi airport kills one
Roof collapse at Delhi airport kills one
Biden falters as Trump unleashes falsehoods
Biden falters as Trump unleashes falsehoods
Read More
Trump cites Supreme Court ruling in calling for Jan 6 'hostages' to be freed
Trump cites Supreme Court ruling in calling for Jan 6 'hostages' to be freed
Dua Lipa electrifies Glastonbury in glittery Pyramid stage debut
Dua Lipa electrifies Glastonbury in glittery Pyramid stage debut
Bolivia’s Arce sees new strength after seeing off coup
Bolivia’s Arce sees new strength after seeing off coup
Vinicius brace sees Brazil beat Paraguay 4-1
Vinicius brace sees Brazil beat Paraguay 4-1
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More