Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

July 01, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Gary Lineker under fire for Next range made by Bangladeshi workers earning Tk 60 an hour

The footballer-turned-sports presenter is being heavily criticised for a £55 jacket made by labourers living in poverty-stricken conditions in Bangladesh

A still from Lineker x Next clothing range video. Credit: nextofficialman

News Desk

bdnews24.com

Published : 01 Jul 2024, 01:15 PM

Updated : 01 Jul 2024, 01:15 PM

Related Stories
Adani’s power supply to Bangladesh halted
Adani’s power supply to Bangladesh halted
Read More
Water rising again in Sunamganj
Water rising again in Sunamganj
We asked media to be accurate, not silent: Additional IGP Monirul
We asked media to be accurate, not silent: Additional IGP Monirul
Conservatives' broken promises to England point to election wipeout
Conservatives' broken promises to England point to election wipeout
Japanese among 11 held in Myanmar for inflating rice prices
Japanese among 11 held in Myanmar for inflating rice prices
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More