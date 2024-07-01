100m of the Tahirpur-Bishambharpur road is submerged by the water

Water rising again in Sunamganj due to rain, runoff

After a week’s gap, the water in Sunamganj’s rivers and streams is rising once again amid heavy rain and hill runoff. The water has already entered the district’s low-lying areas.

The Surma and Jadukata rivers were flowing above their danger points on Monday morning. Hill runoff has submerged roads in the Tahirpur, Bishambharpur, and Dowarbazar areas, interrupting the flow of traffic.

The Surma River was flowing 3 cm above the danger line at the Sunamganj Point, said Mamun Howlader, executive engineer of the district’s Water Development Board. The river was flowing 23 cm above the danger line at Chhatak Point.

The Jadukata River is flowing at 96 cm above it.

In the 24 hours to 9am on Monday morning, the district saw 170 mm of rain, Mamun said.

“India’s Cherrapunji saw 313 mm of heavy rain,” he said.

“We are worried that this water will quickly move down to Sunamganj and give rise to flood conditions.”

The ongoing rain may persist in the area until Jul 6, the executive engineer said.

“One hundred metres of the Tahirpur-Bishambharpur road has been flooded as the water rose,” said Mohammad Rashed Iqbal Chowdhury, Sunamganj deputy commissioner. “This has interrupted travel and caused difficulties for residents.”

“Traffic has also been interrupted as the roads in the Dowarbazar border area are flooded or damaged.”

Shelters have been prepared to handle flood conditions, he said.