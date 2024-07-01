Police association asked media to be accurate not silent on corruption reports, says Additional IGP Monirul

The police association faced backlash from many reporters’ groups after it urged them to be careful with reports on graft claims against police officials

Following backlash, Bangladesh Police Service Association President Monirul Islam says that the organisation had asked media outlets to verify their reports on graft allegations against police personnel before publishing them and had not ordered them to stop reporting on such incidents.

The additional inspector general of police’s remarks came in response to questions from reporters after he presented flowers at the Dipta Shapath sculpture in front of the old Gulshan police station to pay his respects on the anniversary of the Holey Artisan Bakery attack on Monday.

Asked about the BPSA’s statement amid the discussion of alleged corruption in the police force, Monirul said that the police and the government have repeatedly stated that agencies will not bear the responsibility of individual wrongdoing.

“Sometimes [these reports] included a lot of exaggerations or information that lacked context. For example, we were informed that one official fled with his family. But he had not actually fled. That is why, in addition to our protest, we made a request in that statement,” he said.

“We did not give you any orders or even instructions in any way. We only requested that, before you publish any news, you check it thoroughly. Anyone can make such a request, not just the police. It is up to you whether to follow it or not.”