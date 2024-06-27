He says bureaucrats can only engage in corruption if politicians allow it

Ruling MPs blame bureaucrats for corruption. GM Quader says politicians also benefit from corruption

Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader holds politicians accountable for the corruption committed by bureaucrats.

"Politicians have facilitated corruption and benefited from bureaucrats' corruption. To curb corruption, politicians must be targeted," the leader of the opposition in parliament said while speaking to reporters at his office in Dhaka’s Banani on Wednesday.

His comments came amidst controversy surrounding the discovery of substantial assets belonging to former police chief Benazir Ahmed and dismissed NBR member Matiur Rahman.

"The politicians hold the reins of the country. The nation will go in the direction they want," Quader added.

"Bureaucrats can engage in corruption if politicians allow it, and businessmen can enter politics and become corrupt under political influence."

Ruling Awami League Joint General Secretary and Kushtia-3 MP Mahbub-Ul Alam Hanif, along with Lalmonirhat-1 MP and former state minister Motahar Hossain, expressed frustrations during a parliamentary session on Tuesday that politicians are held accountable even when not involved in corruption.

They also highlighted instances of houses and cars acquired through bureaucratic corruption.

Hanif said: "Government employees have received increased salaries and improved benefits. So, why does corruption persist? Whenever corruption is mentioned, politicians are immediately blamed. While politicians are implicated in corruption, it's widespread across the country. However, among MPs, only ministers have executive power. How can others [MPs] engage in corruption?"

He said: "Government employees are not dismissed from service if they receive a punishment of less than one year. They are merely reprimanded and subjected to departmental punishment, which is not conducive to good governance.

“In contrast, local representatives can be dismissed immediately. The ACC faces obstacles in holding officials accountable due to this law, effectively making it a criminal protection act."

But GM Quader stressed the importance of scrutinising politicians to address widespread corruption.

"No one should be exempt from the rule of law. It is the government's responsibility to ensure that everyone, regardless of their status, is subject to legal accountability. Upholding the rule of law is essential for fostering accountability and ensuring good governance. Our nation aspires for a justice-driven state, and we urge the government to uphold this spirit of independence by combating corruption."

The opposition leader said he had witnessed high-profile "unmasking" of corrupt individuals before. "Those involved in the casino scandal are now living lavishly."

He expressed doubt about the outcome of these cases.

"The government's unchecked power allows it to bypass accountability, fostering corruption through its misuse," he said.

He highlighted that the lack of accountability contributes to economic crisis, deteriorating law and order, and insecurity in the country.

Quader is also sceptic about the Anti-Corruption Commission's impartiality. "There is a perception that the ACC disproportionately targets opposition leaders and activists.

“Many influential figures aligned with the government receive favourable treatment, resulting in less scrutiny from the ACC. This leads the public to believe that the ACC issues clean certificates to the ruling party."