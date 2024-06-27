Under the system, a driver will lose the licence after 12 demerit points for traffic rule violations

Why Bangladesh is delaying demerit points system for errant drivers despite transport chaos

The Road Transport Act stipulates demerit points for drivers who violate traffic rules, but the authorities have yet to implement the system four years after the law became effective.

Under the system, a driver will lose the licence after 12 demerit points for traffic rule violations.

In April 2023, the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority, or BRTA, announced it was developing specialised software for deducting driver's licence points, with plans to begin implementation within two months.

Initially, the system will launch in Dhaka before expanding nationwide, with the traffic department of police assisting in this effort.

However, Dhaka Metropolitan Police say they have not received any response from the BRTA despite completing their preparations.

The BRTA, on the other hand, claims that their software development is still in progress and once completed, points can be deducted accordingly.

DEMERIT OFFENCES

The Road Transport Act, passed in 2018 and effective from Nov 1, 2019, allocates 12 points to each driver's licence, which can be deducted for breaking the law.

The law specifies that points will be deducted for the following offences:

● Disobeying red lights and driving through them.

● Overtaking at or near designated pedestrian crossings or where overtaking is prohibited.

● Failing to stop and entering directly onto the main road.

● Exceeding the speed limit indicated on the road.

● Intentionally blocking the road or obstructing other vehicles' movement.

● Driving in the opposite direction on a one-way road.

● Reckless and dangerous driving, and violating weight limits.

● Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

● Any other rule violations prescribed by regulations will also result in point deductions.

The Road Transport Act sets specific points to be deducted for each offence committed by drivers as follows:

● Violation of traffic signs and signals: 1 point.

● Violation of Section 31 (commercial use of motor vehicles): 1 point.

● Not showing a fare chart in public transport and demanding or collecting excess fare: 1 point.

● Illegally changing meter of contract carriage or charging extra fare: 1 point.

● Driving with excess weight: 2 points.

● Exceeding the speed limit: 1 point.

● Making excessive noise or inappropriate horn use: 1 point.

● Polluting the environment or driving dangerously: 1 point.

● Not using designated areas for parking or passenger/goods movement: 1 point.

● Speeding vehicles directly entering the highway: 1 point.

● Violation of the Motor Vehicles Ordinance: 1 point.

● Violation of provisions regarding treatment of injured persons in road accidents: 1 point.

● Willfully blocking the road or obstructing another vehicle: 2 points.

Kazi Md Shifun Newaz, assistant professor at BUET's Accident Research Institute, emphasised the need for swift implementation of the points system, which he said could significantly improve road discipline.

"This system could remind drivers to be more cautious. When a driver sees points deducted and faces the risk of licence revocation, it prompts heightened awareness," he said,

WHY A DELAY

According to the plan, if a driver violates traffic rules, the traffic police will stop the vehicle and verify the driver's licence information.

Updated case details will be forwarded to the BRTA, which will record the points deducted from the driver.

Once a driver reaches 10 demerit points, the BRTA will issue a warning.

If the driver continues to lose points and reaches a total deduction of 12, their licence will be automatically revoked, and BRTA will notify the driver accordingly.

The police will transmit case information, allowing BRTA to analyse the data and take necessary action.

This entire process requires specialised software to ensure seamless connectivity between the police and BRTA, which has not yet been established.

A DMP official said they have implemented the points deduction system but have been unable to initiate case filing processes due to their lack of connectivity with the BRTA server.

"The police are prepared to enforce this system. However, before filing a case on the road, we need to verify the authenticity and validity of the driver's licence, along with their address and date of birth. Subsequently, DMP will deduct points and transmit them to BRTA. BRTA will then proceed to cancel licences as necessary. Without connectivity to the BRTA server, these essential tasks cannot be carried out," the official explained.

The DMP has reached out to the BRTA to solve the problem, following a meeting last December facilitated by a home ministry secretary, but progress has been elusive.

Munibur Rahman, additional commissioner (traffic) of DMP, told bdnews24.com that while DMP supports the deduction of points from drivers' licences, the process has not commenced and remains under discussion.

"To deduct points, we require a comprehensive database. Connectivity with the BRTA is crucial in this regard. The BRTA needs to take the lead. We are urging for cooperation and coordination. The responsibility to deduct points lies with the licensing authority, which maintains the necessary database for notifications. Therefore, seamless connectivity is essential," Rahman said.

BRTA Director Md Lokman Hossain Mollah told bdnews24.com the system is not yet fully operational and is currently in progress.

“We are actively working on integrating connectivity with the police, which is currently under way. The DMP has initiated the groundwork, and once integrated, we plan to pilot the system with DMP before nationwide implementation."

BRTA Chairman Nur Mohammad Mazumder also told bdnews24.com: "The application designed for law-enforcing agencies to deduct points has been fully developed but has not been launched yet."

"It's currently operated manually. The reason for not launching the application is the planned introduction of an automated traffic system in Dhaka, a project overseen by the Ministry of Home Affairs. This app is designed for nationwide use, and efforts are ongoing to integrate it with Dhaka's automated traffic system."

He said a committee was formed to implement the system. "We need to integrate the software with that of DMP and the two city corporations in Dhaka to ensure seamless operation.."