How effective will rods and arresters be in preventing deaths by lightning strikes?

Lightning strikes claimed the lives of nine people, including five from the same family, at Sirajganj’s Ullapara in the first week of September and experts think the loss of lives could have been avoided if there were lightning rods in the area.

Md Ujjal Hossain, the Upazila Nirbahi Officer or UNO, said the authorities had placed experimental lightning rods at Upazila’s Udhunia and Bara Pangashi Unions following the incident.

The government is focusing on containing the damage caused by lightning strikes in 15 other districts like Sirajganj, which is a hotspot for such incidents. The Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief has funds of Tk 190 million for this in the 2021-22 financial year, according to the Department of Disaster Management.

The project aims to set up 335 lightning rods and lightning insulation machines, known as lightning arresters, in 135 Upazilas across 15 districts.