Fatema Amin, director of Henolux, gets bail in a case over contractor's suicide

Fatema Amin, director of the manufacturing company Henolux, has secured bail from the High Court in a case over contractor Anisur Rahman alias Gazi Anis's death by suicide.

Justice Md Habibul Gani and Justice Mohammad Showkat Ali Chowdhury granted her bail on Monday.

Fatema is the wife of Nurul Amin, managing director of Henolux Group.

Lawyer Ruhul Quddus Kajol, accompanied by Md Akhtar Rasul, presented the bail plea in court, while Deputy Attorney General MA Kamrul Hasan Khan Aslam opposed the petition.

Fatema will be out on bail until the charges are filed, according to Akhtar.

After the hearing, DAG Aslam said, "We argued that the victim was forced to pay millions of taka at the instigation of Fatema Amin and so she should not be granted bail.”