Two men in critical condition after blast in Dhaka’s Hazaribagh

Two men are fighting for their lives after an explosion on a covered van operated by a courier delivery service in Dhaka’s Hazaribagh, police say.

The victims – Alim, 40, and Deepak, 25 – are receiving treatment at the Sheikh Hasina Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute. Both of them have burns on about 50 percent of their bodies, said Inspector Bachchu Miah of the Dhaka Medical College Hospital’s police outpost.

A 20-year-old worker named Ilias died around midnight on Sunday when the blast rocked the covered van in Hazaribagh’s Boibazar area.

The two surviving victims also worked for the Metro Express courier service, according to Mokhtaruzzaman, chief of Hazaribagh Police Station.