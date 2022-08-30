Why keep pharmacies open at night when there’s no doctor: Taposh

“The medicine stores have been given special directives. We’ve asked local pharmacies to shut shop by midnight and the ones with hospitals within 2am,” Taposh said.

He mentioned that if anyone wants to continue business activities beyond the specified time, they must appeal to the DSCC and specify proper reasons for why it is necessary.

He added that the city corporation will evaluate the applications and approve them if deemed necessary. “But bringing Dhaka under a fixed timetable is a must.”

The mayor said he was against keeping pharmacies open for 24 hours a day without ensuring adequate doctors.

“It is unreasonable because of the unavailability of physicians after a certain period on Sundays and Thursdays, the entirety of Fridays and Saturdays and at night.”