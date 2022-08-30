Why keep pharmacies open at night when there’s no doctor: Taposh

Dhaka South Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh has defended his decision to keep pharmacies closed at night, defying calls from Health Minister Zahid Melque and doctors to allow drug stores to remain open overnight.
He says pharmacies adjacent to hospitals have to come up with sound reasons to remain open after 2am.
Why should drug stores be open when there are “no doctors around”, he wonders.
Speaking at the Nagar Bhaban on Tuesday, Taposh spoke about the “proper management” of the city through official timetables for stores, kitchen markets, restaurants, food delivery services and theatres from Sept 1.
“The medicine stores have been given special directives. We’ve asked local pharmacies to shut shop by midnight and the ones with hospitals within 2am,” Taposh said.
He mentioned that if anyone wants to continue business activities beyond the specified time, they must appeal to the DSCC and specify proper reasons for why it is necessary.
He added that the city corporation will evaluate the applications and approve them if deemed necessary. “But bringing Dhaka under a fixed timetable is a must.”
The mayor said he was against keeping pharmacies open for 24 hours a day without ensuring adequate doctors.
“It is unreasonable because of the unavailability of physicians after a certain period on Sundays and Thursdays, the entirety of Fridays and Saturdays and at night.”
“Pharmacies should be kept open for medical services only if doctors are in. Still, we will definitely consider any application from any hospital,” Taposh added.
He asked the councillors to effectively implement the timetables and said any breach will be met with legal actions.
He said maintaining the timetables is necessary to properly run the city.