Ex-SP Babul Akter's torture claims against police will be investigated: minister

The authorities will investigate the allegations made by Babul Akter, a former superintendent of police suspected of masterminding his wife's murder, who accused six police officers, including the chief of the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI), of torturing him to extract a confession, according to Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan.

"Babul Akter is a very clever person. I don't have any comment on the things that he has said. Whether his claims are factual or not will be determined after an investigation,” Khan told reporters after an event at the National Museum on Saturday.

The PBI is investigating the case against Babul, the plaintiff-turned-suspect in the murder of his wife. On Thursday, Babul petitioned a Chattogram court to start a case against six police officers for torturing him on various occasions to force a confession out of him.