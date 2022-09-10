Ex-SP Babul Akter's torture claims against police will be investigated: minister

The authorities will investigate the allegations made by Babul Akter, a former superintendent of police suspected of masterminding his wife's murder, who accused six police officers, including the chief of the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI), of torturing him to extract a confession, according to Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan.
"Babul Akter is a very clever person. I don't have any comment on the things that he has said. Whether his claims are factual or not will be determined after an investigation,” Khan told reporters after an event at the National Museum on Saturday.
The PBI is investigating the case against Babul, the plaintiff-turned-suspect in the murder of his wife. On Thursday, Babul petitioned a Chattogram court to start a case against six police officers for torturing him on various occasions to force a confession out of him.
The court will make a decision on the matter on Sept 19.
Asked whether Babul's complaint against PBI chief Banaj Kumar Majumder will have any impact on the investigation, Khan said, "Why is he talking about a matter that is under investigation? The investigation team will reveal whether there is any truth in what Babul Akterr is saying."
"We have confidence in the team. All the findings that the team have made -- all of them -- are based on facts and they have been very thorough. They have even tracked down a suspect in a 30-year-old murder case. So I don't think the PBI will make mistakes."
The minister was also asked about the conflict between the Myanmar junta and insurgents, which saw two mortar shells land across the border in Bandarban on Aug 28. Later on Sept 3, several Myanmar military aircraft fighting rebels crossed the border into Bangladesh and opened fire from Bandarban.
"We have already lodged a protest against it. A message was sent to Myanmar's ambassador by our foreign ministry. We are also protesting at the state level. We think they will stop very soon. They have been asked to ensure that they don't cross into Bangladesh.”