    Hawker dies as steel frame from Dhaka Elevated Expressway site falls in Moghbazar

    He was working in the Dilu Road area around 9am on Wednesday when a portion of a steel frame fell on his head

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 7 Feb 2024, 03:21 PM
    Updated : 7 Feb 2024, 03:21 PM

    A hawker has died after being hit by a steel frame that fell from the under-construction Dhaka Elevated Expressway in Moghbazar.

    The deceased has been identified as Matiur Rahman, 50, a native of Brahmanbaria’s Ashuganj who used to sell gamchha, or traditional towels.

    He was working in the Dilu Road area around 9am on Wednesday when a portion of a steel frame fell on his head, Hatirjheel Police Station chief Awlad Hossain Mamun said.

    Doctors declared him dead after pedestrians rushed him to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital.

    Police were preparing to file a case over Matiur’s death, Awlad said.

    Project Director AHMS Akter did not respond to bdnews24.com’s phone calls and SMS requests for comments.

