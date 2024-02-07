Hawker dies as steel frame from Dhaka Elevated Expressway site falls in Moghbazar

A hawker has died after being hit by a steel frame that fell from the under-construction Dhaka Elevated Expressway in Moghbazar.

The deceased has been identified as Matiur Rahman, 50, a native of Brahmanbaria’s Ashuganj who used to sell gamchha, or traditional towels.

He was working in the Dilu Road area around 9am on Wednesday when a portion of a steel frame fell on his head, Hatirjheel Police Station chief Awlad Hossain Mamun said.