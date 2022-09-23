Two die in separate Dhaka road accidents

Two people have died in separate road accidents in Dhaka’s Shobujbagh and Shahbagh.
The victims have been identified as Marium Begum, 38, and Md Sohel, 37.
The accidents occurred on Thursday night and early Friday morning.
Marium was critically injured when she was run over by a vehicle as she tried to cross the main road next to the Dhale Jamme Mosque in Basabo around 10:30 pm on Thursday, said Shobujbagh Police Sub Inspector Md Faruk Hossain.
Passersby rescued Marium and took her to Mugda General Hospital and then to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
She died around midnight while receiving treatment.
Marium was a native of Jamalpur’s Islampur and lived in the Dakhinkhan area.
SI Faruk said police were unsure why she was in Basabo at the time of the accident.
The vehicle responsible for her death has yet to be identified.
The accident in Shahbagh occurred around 2:30 am on Friday.
A sand-laden truck from Bakshibazar crashed head-on into a motorcycle, killing Sohel and injuring another 37-year-old man named Salahuddin.
The truck driver and his aide fled the scene after the accident, said Sub Inspector Kawsar Ahmed Bhuiyan of Shahbagh Police Station.
Sohel and Salahuddin were friends and traders, the SI said. The two were headed home to Narayanganj after finishing up some work in Savar when the accident occurred.
Lead pipes had been put up at the entry road to the road from Bakshibazar to BUET to prevent large vehicles from using it, Kawsar said.
But the truck used a side road to gain access to it and collided with the motorcycle heading from Palashi to Bakshibazar.