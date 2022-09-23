Two die in separate Dhaka road accidents

Passersby rescued Marium and took her to Mugda General Hospital and then to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

She died around midnight while receiving treatment.

Marium was a native of Jamalpur’s Islampur and lived in the Dakhinkhan area.

SI Faruk said police were unsure why she was in Basabo at the time of the accident.

The vehicle responsible for her death has yet to be identified.

The accident in Shahbagh occurred around 2:30 am on Friday.

A sand-laden truck from Bakshibazar crashed head-on into a motorcycle, killing Sohel and injuring another 37-year-old man named Salahuddin.

The truck driver and his aide fled the scene after the accident, said Sub Inspector Kawsar Ahmed Bhuiyan of Shahbagh Police Station.