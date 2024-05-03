Examinees to get SSC results on May 12

The results for this year’s Secondary School Certificate and equivalent exams will be released on May 12.

“The results of the SSC and equivalent exams and a summary of the results will be presented to the prime minister on Sunday, May 12, at the Gonobhaban at 10am,” said Education Ministry spokesman Mohammad Abdul Khair in a statement on Friday.

Afterwards, the prime minister will officially make the results available. Students will be able to check their results on the websites of their respective education boards or through their school.

The SSC and equivalent exams began on Feb 15 and ended Mar 12.

The results of the exams are usually released within 60 days or two months after the exams themselves. Accordingly, the results should be made available by May 12.

This year, 2,024,192 students took the exams under 11 education boards.

Of them, 1,606,879 students took the exams under the nine general education boards, 242,314 gave Dakhil exams under the Madrasa Education Board, and another 126,373 gave the SSC (Vocational) or Dakhil (Vocational) exams under the Technical Education Board.

The COVID-19 panic had disrupted the usual SSC schedule for several years, but in 2024 the public examinations were held in February as usual.