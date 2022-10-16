Bangladesh signs deals with Brunei on direct flight, LNG supply during sultan’s visit

The agreement and MoUs were signed at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in the presence of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, who is in Dhaka on a three-day visit.

State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali and Amin Abdullah, Minister at the Prime Minister's Office and Minister of Finance and Economy of Brunei, signed the agreement.

Brunei’s Minister for Home Affairs Ahmaddin bin Haji Abdul Rahman signed an MoU on the recruitment of Bangladeshi workers with Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmad.