Bangladesh signs deals with Brunei on direct flight, LNG supply during sultan’s visit

Brunei Darussalam and Bangladesh have signed one agreement and three memoranda of understanding, including on direct flights, manpower export, LNG and petroleum supply, to deepen bilateral relations.
The agreement and MoUs were signed at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in the presence of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, who is in Dhaka on a three-day visit.
State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali and Amin Abdullah, Minister at the Prime Minister's Office and Minister of Finance and Economy of Brunei, signed the agreement.
Brunei’s Minister for Home Affairs Ahmaddin bin Haji Abdul Rahman signed an MoU on the recruitment of Bangladeshi workers with Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmad.
The two countries signed another MoU on the supply of liquefied natural gas and petroleum products. Brunei’s Abdullah and Bangladesh's State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid put pen to paper.
The third MoU on the recognition of certificates for the two countries' seafarers was signed by State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury and Amin Abdullah.
Bolkiah landed in Dhaka on Saturday on his first state visit to the country. He was given a red carpet welcome at Shahjalal International Airport, with President Abdul Hamid receiving him.