Lawyer petitions ACC for probe ex-army chief Gen Aziz's corruption allegation

A Supreme Court lawyer has filed a petition with the Anti-Corruption Commission, ACC, demanding an inquiry into allegations of corruption against Bangladesh’s former army chief General Aziz Ahmed.

Advocate Salah Uddin Reagan submitted the petition to the ACC chairman on Wednesday, citing US sanctions and reports in national dailies that have tarnished the image of the Bangladesh Army and the country both at home and abroad.

This has also adversely affected the Bangladesh Army's standing in UN peacekeeping missions and undermined public confidence in the military, he claimed in the notice.

Reagan told reporters that despite significant allegations published in the newspapers, the ACC has not initiated an investigation, which is alleged to be the ACC's inaction.

According to him, newspapers reports claimed that Gen Aziz had helped make e-passports with false information and influenced the creation of fake NIDs.

"We are not stating whether he engaged in corruption or not. We are saying that the matter should be investigated to uncover the truth."

If the ACC does not take action, he said that he will file a writ petition with the High Court.