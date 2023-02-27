Bangladesh, Argentina renew diplomatic ties with new embassy, football bromance

Argentina has reopened its embassy in Dhaka after 45 years and signed a football cooperation deal much to the delight of Bangladeshi fans of World Cup winners Lionel Messi and Co.

Nearly 100 people, some in Argentina’s iconic pale blue and white jersey, gathered outside the new embassy at Banani on Monday to watch on the big screen Messi and his teammates’ skills during the Qatar World cup.

Across the street, Argentina’s visiting Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero and Bangladesh’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam hoisted the South American country’s flag.

“What the World Cup showed, what Bangladesh’s love for Argentina showed is that especially in this time of uncertainty and war, is the need to strengthen the global south, the need to put the dignity of people at the forefront,” Cafiero said.

Bangladesh entered diplomatic relations with Argentina in 1972 and an embassy was set up in Dhaka. But the South American country shut it down in 1978.

Last year, Argentina said they decided to reopen an embassy in Bangladesh to advance trade growth and diversify exports.