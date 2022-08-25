Drug stores can stay open despite power saving measures: Maleque

Health Minister Zahid Maleque said drug stores can remain open at all hours as they fall within the category of emergency services amid the government's push to limit business hours of commercial entities to conserve power.

On Wednesday, Dhaka South Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh said all general pharmacies in the capital must close by midnight, while private drug stores attached to hospitals could remain open until 2 am.

After a meeting on Thursday, Maleque said the decision to set closing times for drug stores was not discussed with the health authorities. The matter is being discussed with the city corporation, according to him.

“Drug stores will remain open. He [Taposh] may have meant that measures would be taken to keep pharmacies open. We have asked officials to discuss the matter and resolve it."

Healthcare falls within the scope of emergency services, and as such, the timetables aimed at regulating electricity consumption did not include hospitals, Maleque said.

"We have not altered the operating hours of any hospital. They will remain unchanged. I have not given any instruction to close drug stores. Medicine is an essential service. Institutions providing emergency services cannot be closed."

“Keeping them open 24 hours a day is necessary. We have taken action whenever we have heard about any issues. They [drug stores] will remain open," said Maleque.

As the Russia-Ukraine war sent fuel prices soaring in the international market, Bangladesh moved to cut back on import costs by limiting power consumption. Accordingly, the government directed shops, malls and markets to close at 8 pm from Jun 16 onwards.

Office hours for government and private organisations have also been reduced, while schools have been ordered to implement a two-day weekly break.