RAB only uses force when necessary, says outgoing chief Al-Mamun

However, Al-Mamun played down the impact of US sanctions on the way in which the force operates. "Bangabandhu said the country's police are also its citizens. Why would we stand against our own people? When we come under attack by drug, arms or human traffickers, we take measures within our legal remit.

“We only use force when necessary. We take action in keeping with what the situation demands and in accordance with the laws of the land."

The RAB follows the legal process in carrying out its duties, but criminals are generally unfazed by the obstacles facing them, according to him. "Criminals want to commit crimes with all their might even when we stand in their way."

Addressing the controversial issue of crossfire killings, he said the RAB plays a limited role in the law-enforcement process. “We [RAB] are not there when a crime is committed. Police are the first to respond. Then the magistrate comes and an investigation is conducted. The body is taken to the morgue and an experienced physician performs the autopsy.

"A case is filed at the police station and then a trial is held in open court. In view of the arguments of both parties, the court gives a reasoned verdict. My question is how much of a role does the RAB play in all this? We do our job with transparency.”