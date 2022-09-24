SAFF champions Krishna, Sanjida and Shamsunnahar get compensation for luggage tampering

Mahfuza Akhter Kiron, chairman of BFF women's wing, said on Saturday she paid the players from her personal fund after Dhaka airport and Biman Bangladesh authorities denied allegations of luggage tampering.

Bangladesh thrashed five-time finalists and hosts Nepal 3-1 to win their maiden SAFF Women’s Championship title in Kathmandu last week.

The unbeaten Bangladesh team arrived at the airport to a hero’s welcome on Wednesday, but the allegation of luggage tampering dampened the celebrations to some extent.

Shamsunnahar senior, who lost $400, has now received Tk 100,000 from Kiron. Krishna Rani Sarkar lost $900, including $400 of Sanjida Khatun, and Tk 50,000 from her bag.