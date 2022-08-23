Four sentenced to death for 2013 murder in Chandpur

The protests, stemming from a drive to evict illegal structures at Jungle Salimpur, triggered gridlock in the Faujdarhat area
Four men have been sentenced to death for the murder of a woman in Chandpur’s Matlab South Upazila in 2013.
Chandpur Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Jannatul Ferdous Chowdhury delivered the verdict on Tuesday.
The convicts were identified as Zia, Kamal, Abul Bashar and Mahmud.
A woman named Rahima was killed at Rasulpur village in the upazila on May 20, 2013, according to Sayedul Islam Babu, a public prosecutor at the court.
A case was filed over the death two days later.
That September, police completed their investigation and filed charges in the case.