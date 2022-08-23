    বাংলা

    Four sentenced to death for 2013 murder in Chandpur

    Four suspects were found guilty for the 2013 murder of a woman named Rahima in Matlab South Upazila

    Chandpur Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 23 August 2022, 09:29 AM
    Updated : 23 August 2022, 09:29 AM

    Four men have been sentenced to death for the murder of a woman in Chandpur’s Matlab South Upazila in 2013.

    Chandpur Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Jannatul Ferdous Chowdhury delivered the verdict on Tuesday.

    The convicts were identified as Zia, Kamal, Abul Bashar and Mahmud.

    A woman named Rahima was killed at Rasulpur village in the upazila on May 20, 2013, according to Sayedul Islam Babu, a public prosecutor at the court.

    A case was filed over the death two days later.

    That September, police completed their investigation and filed charges in the case.

    RELATED STORIES
    Protesters block Dhaka-Ctg highway after eviction drive at Jungle Salimpur
    Protesters block Dhaka-Ctg highway after eviction drive
    The protests, stemming from a drive to evict illegal structures at Jungle Salimpur, triggered gridlock in the Faujdarhat area
    Students block road in Dhaka’s Banani to demand 50% discount on bus fare
    Students block Dhaka road to demand 50% off bus fare
    The protesters say buses are not giving the student discount on the Gulshan-Banani-Notunbazar route
    Tea plantation workers in Habiganj continue strike for wage hike
    Habiganj tea workers continue strike
    The disgruntled workers are unwilling to compromise on their demand for a daily wage of Tk 300
    Two workers crushed to death after truck overturns in Khagrachhari
    2 die after truck overturns in Khagrachhari
    The incident left eight others, including the vehicle's driver, injured -- one of whom was in critical condition

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher