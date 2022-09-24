Bangladesh Army announces Tk 10m cash reward for SAFF women champions

The Inter-Services Public Relations Directorate said in a statement on Friday the champions will be given the money at a reception on Sept 27.

Bangladesh Women thrashed five-time finalists Nepal Women 3-1 to win their maiden title at Kathmandu's Dasharath Rangasala Stadium on Sept 19, having earlier edged defending champions India in the group stage.

The unbeaten champions arrived at Dhaka’s Shahjalal International Airport on Wednesday to a hero's welcome. A big crowd of football lovers gave them a raucous reception amid arrangements made by the Bangladesh Football Federation and the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has gifted Tk 5 million to the team.