    বাংলা

    Bangladesh Army announces Tk 10m cash reward for SAFF women champions

    The largest component of the country’s armed forces will give the money to the footballers at a reception on Sept 27

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 23 Sept 2022, 07:20 PM
    Updated : 23 Sept 2022, 07:20 PM

    Bangladesh Army has announced Tk 10 million in cash reward for members of the national women's football team that recently won the SAFF Championship.

    The Inter-Services Public Relations Directorate said in a statement on Friday the champions will be given the money at a reception on Sept 27.

    Bangladesh Women thrashed five-time finalists Nepal Women 3-1 to win their maiden title at Kathmandu's Dasharath Rangasala Stadium on Sept 19, having earlier edged defending champions India in the group stage.

    The unbeaten champions arrived at Dhaka’s Shahjalal International Airport on Wednesday to a hero's welcome. A big crowd of football lovers gave them a raucous reception amid arrangements made by the Bangladesh Football Federation and the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

    The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has gifted Tk 5 million to the team.

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina ordered officials to build homes for the players whose families are stricken by poverty. She also plans to provide them with funds after her return from the UN General Assembly in New York.

    Hasina directed authorities to build a house for Rupna Chakma, the goalkeeper of the Bangladesh team.

    She left Dhaka for the United Kingdom on Sept 15 to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II as she lay in state. She then arrived in New York on Monday to attend the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

    The prime minister will participate in a number of high-profile meetings during her stay in New York until Sept 25.

    RELATED STORIES
    Sports teacher shaves her hair off after kabaddi team ‘beaten up for wearing French braids’
    Sports teacher shaves her hair after kabaddi team ‘beaten up’
    She alleges the headmistress beat up the students for wearing a hairstyle that went against the institution’s code
    e-ticketing for bus services on trial run in Dhaka
    Bus e-ticketing on trial run in Dhaka
    The pilot programme has received a ‘good response’ on the first day, says president of Dhaka Road Transport Owners' Association
    Bhurungamari UNO to explain ‘negligence’ in SSC question leaks
    Bhurungamari UNO to explain ‘negligence’ in question leaks
    Dipak Kumar Deb Sharma tasked one person with checking the question papers, but an official says at least six people should have been assigned the job
    Villagers in despair as Padma, Madhumati rivers erode Faridpur farmlands
    Padma, Madhumati rivers erode Faridpur farmlands
    Over the last few weeks, erosion has intensified in the district’s Alfadanga and Sadar Upazilas

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher