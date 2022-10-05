    বাংলা

    Another Bangladeshi loses a leg in mine explosion at Myanmar border

    The victim, a farmer, crossed the border to bring back cattle

    Cox's Bazar Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 4 Oct 2022, 07:42 PM
    Updated : 4 Oct 2022, 07:42 PM

    A Bangladeshi farmer has lost a leg in a mine explosion at the country’s border with Myanmar in Bandarban’s Naikkhyangchhari amid an ongoing conflict between the Myanmar military and rebels. 

    The victim, 51-year old Mohammad Quader stepped on the mine after crossing the border at Cherarkul to bring back his cattle on Tuesday afternoon, said Ripon Chowdhury, an assistant sub-inspector at Cox’s Bazar Sadar Hospital’s police camp.

    Quader was brought to the Cox’s Bazar hospital in the evening and then transferred to Chattogram Medical College Hospital in a “critical condition”, Ripon said.

    Quader’s brother Mohammad Hossain said the farmer went 200 to 300 yards into Myanmar territory. Locals rescued him upon hearing his cry for help.

    On Sunday, a Rohingya man died after his two legs were hit in a mine explosion at the Tumbru border in Naikkhyangchhari.

    Last month, another Bangladeshi lost a leg in a similar landmine blast in Naikkhyangchhari.

    A Rohingya man residing in a piece of land between Bangladesh and Myanmar’s border also died in shelling from Myanmar.

    Panicked locals said sounds of gunfire and shelling have continued on the other side of the border as the government bolstered diplomatic efforts to stop the violence affecting Bangladesh.

    Myanmar’s military and rebels have blamed each other for the shelling and landmine explosions.

    RELATED STORIES
    Grid failure: Bangladesh’s crushing power outages upend daily lives
    Daily lives upended by crushing power outages
    Restoring electricity after blackouts in four divisions can take time anywhere
    Power Division apologises for outage, opens probe
    Power Division apologises for outage
    The government has formed a committee to investigate what caused the vast blackout
    Bangladesh grid failure disrupts telecommunication services
    Power outage disrupts telecom services
    Mobile phone users in different parts of the country are facing difficulties in receiving calls, SMS and internet services
    As power outage grips Dhaka, citizens reel from drinking water crisis, heat
    Sudden power outage plunges citizens into misery
    Water supply has become a glaring issue for most citizens hit by the power outage

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher