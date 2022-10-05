Another Bangladeshi loses a leg in mine explosion at Myanmar border

A Bangladeshi farmer has lost a leg in a mine explosion at the country’s border with Myanmar in Bandarban’s Naikkhyangchhari amid an ongoing conflict between the Myanmar military and rebels.

The victim, 51-year old Mohammad Quader stepped on the mine after crossing the border at Cherarkul to bring back his cattle on Tuesday afternoon, said Ripon Chowdhury, an assistant sub-inspector at Cox’s Bazar Sadar Hospital’s police camp.

Quader was brought to the Cox’s Bazar hospital in the evening and then transferred to Chattogram Medical College Hospital in a “critical condition”, Ripon said.