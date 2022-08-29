Police recover body of BCB Director Akram Khan’s domestic aide in Dhaka

A domestic aide working at the home of Bangladesh Cricket Board Director Md Akram Khan has been found dead near his residence in Dhaka's Mohakhali DOHS.

According to the police, Shahida Akhter, a 25-year-old native of Chattogram, fell from the roof of the house into a space separating it from a neighbouring building around 11 pm on Sunday.

Shahida had been working in Akram's house for the last 14 years.

Informed of the matter, police went to the scene and sent the body to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital's morgue.

"Akram Khan lives in a duplex apartment in the six-storey building. The initial assumption is that Shahida died after falling from the roof. The body was found behind the house. There is another building nearby,” said Hafizur Rahman, chief of Kafrul Police Station.