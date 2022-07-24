Pakistani mission in Dhaka removes distorted Bangladeshi flag from Facebook after protests

The High Commission of Pakistan in Dhaka has removed the image of a combination of Bangladesh and Pakistan’s national flags from its Facebook page after protests.

The high commission used the image, in which the crescent moon and a star from the Pakistani flag were inserted into the red and green flag of Bangladesh, as the cover photo of the page some days ago.

Activists and netizens alleged Pakistan belittled and distorted Bangladesh’s flag.

Muktijuddho Mancha is a group of activists working in the spirit of the 1971 Liberation War that Bangladesh won over Pakistan to end nearly two decades of suppression. It issued a statement condemning the high commission’s action.