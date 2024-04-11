No one should be deprived of Eid joy, says President Shahabuddin

President Mohammed Shahabuddin has urged affluent people in society to come forward to stand by the poor.
The president called upon people of all classes, rich and poor, to come together to share the joys of Eid together with all, at his official residence Bangabhaban on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr on Thursday.
He conveyed his heartfelt greetings to the people of Bangladesh, the Bangladeshi nationals living abroad, and the world community on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, reports Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha.
Palestinians, as well as others, are suffering from immense sorrow during this Eid, Shahabuddin said.
Condemning the brutality in Palestine, the president said that it was everyone’s moral duty as human beings to stand by the Palestinians. “[We should] do our best to ease their suffering. We must remember that sorrow can be experienced alone, but happiness must be shared,” he said.
Shahabuddin hoped that the spirit of Eid-ul-Fitr would create a ‘bond of friendship, harmony and unity’ among all, leading to a ‘prosperous Bangladesh.’
Describing Islam as a religion of peace and welfare, the president said its ideology and noble messages of human values, equality, mutual coexistence and cooperation should be spread to all.
He urged everyone to ensure that their neighbours, relatives and friends were not deprived of the joys of Eid. He also called for unity to create a Bangladesh free of poverty and hunger, as dreamed of by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Earlier, the president and First Lady Dr Rebeka Sultana exchanged Eid greetings with people from all walks of life at the Bangabhaban.