No one should be deprived of Eid joy, says President Shahabuddin

President Mohammed Shahabuddin has urged affluent people in society to come forward to stand by the poor.

The president called upon people of all classes, rich and poor, to come together to share the joys of Eid together with all, at his official residence Bangabhaban on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr on Thursday.

He conveyed his heartfelt greetings to the people of Bangladesh, the Bangladeshi nationals living abroad, and the world community on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, reports Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha.