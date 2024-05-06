Two dead as bus hits pick-up van in Dhaka’s Jatrabari

Two people have died after a pick-up van collided with a bus in Jatrabari’s Matuail.

The accident occurred around 1:45am on Monday at the Matuail U-turn point on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway, said Sub-Inspector Abu Sayem of the Jatrabari Police Station.

A pick-up van crashed into a Tuhin Paribahan bus while taking a U-turn. The bus driver lost control of his vehicle and veered into a ditch beside the road.

"Police didn’t find any of the bus passengers on the scene. They rescued two people from the pick-up, including the driver, in a critically injured state and took them to Dhaka Medical College Hospital,” SI Sayem said.

The doctor on duty declared one of the injured dead after they were taken to the hospital. The other person died in the hospital around 9am, said Inspector Bacchu Mia of Dhaka Medical College Hospital Police Outpost.

The dead have been identified as pick-up driver Babul Chisty and passenger Kabir Hossain, 50.

“We believe the bus passengers may have received some injuries. Maybe they took medical treatment in nearby hospitals and left. We haven’t heard of anyone travelling on that bus dying during the accident,” the sub-inspector said.

Police could not confirm how many passengers had been on board the Tuhin Paribahan bus running on the Chapainawabganj-Cox’s Bazar route.