Man, 60, dies from 'heatstroke' as Pabna boils in 41.6C

A 60-year-old man has collapsed and died in Pabna city in what doctors believe may have been due to severe heat or heatstroke.

The deceased, Sukumar Das, was a resident of Zakirer Mor area in Shalgaria, Pabna city.

Resident Medical Officer at Pabna General Hospital Jahidul Islam said: “People brought a man from Shalgaria to the hospital already dead."

“We suspect that he died of heatstroke due to the intense heat. Later, his family took his body away.”

The entire district of Pabna is baking in an intense heatwave. The oppressive heat is making life difficult for the residents, with an increase in heat-related illnesses among the elderly and children in hospitals.

Nazmul Haque Ranjan, the assistant observer at the Ishwardi Weather Office, said: “Pabna has been recording temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius or more for several days. On Saturday, it reached 41.6 degrees Celsius.