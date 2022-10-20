Bangladesh on alert as cyclone threat brews over Bay of Bengal

A low pressure area has formed over the Bay of Bengal, which could intensify further and turn into a cyclonic storm, meteorologists warned.

On Thursday, the Met Office issued an alert to maritime ports in Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra over the weather system. Fishing boats and trawlers have also been advised against venturing deeper into the sea.

The low took shape over the Andaman Sea and the adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal around 9:30 am and it could concentrate into a depression in the next 24 hours, the Met Office said while urging seaports in the south to await further instructions.