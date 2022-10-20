    বাংলা

    Bangladesh on alert as cyclone threat brews over Bay of Bengal

    A low pressure area could turn into a cyclonic storm in the coming days, meteorologists warned

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 20 Oct 2022, 07:31 AM
    Updated : 20 Oct 2022, 07:31 AM

    A low pressure area has formed over the Bay of Bengal, which could intensify further and turn into a cyclonic storm, meteorologists warned.

    On Thursday, the Met Office issued an alert to maritime ports in Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra over the weather system. Fishing boats and trawlers have also been advised against venturing deeper into the sea.

    The low took shape over the Andaman Sea and the adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal around 9:30 am and it could concentrate into a depression in the next 24 hours, the Met Office said while urging seaports in the south to await further instructions.

    In the event that a cyclone starts brewing, necessary measures will be taken in view of its distance from the coast.

    The early indications are that a potential cyclone could hurtle towards the coasts of Odisha and West Bengal in India.

    The India Meteorological Department said a cyclonic storm could start brewing over the west-central Bay of Bengal in the next 48 hours. If a cyclone does form, it is expected to be named 'Sitrang', picked by Thailand.

    State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Enamur Rahman said that the government is alert to the threat of a possible cyclone. If a cyclone does materialise, the authorities will take appropriate measures to mitigate its impact, according to him.

    "A low will turn into a depression, which will then take the form of a storm. It may also turn into a super cyclone like Amphan,” he said.

    “We are cautious. The Bangladesh Meteorological Department works jointly with the met offices of Japan and India [to stay on top of such phenomena]."

    RELATED STORIES
    Russia to give high-capacity nuclear reactor for Bangladesh's Rooppur plant
    Rooppur to get high-capacity nuclear reactor from Russia
    Russia will also train Bangladeshis on the proper management and maintenance of the nuclear reactor, Rosatom chief Likhachev told Hasina
    Bangladesh scraps appointment of Shahidul Islam as ambassador to US
    Govt scraps appointment of Shahidul as ambassador to US
    Shahidul’s appointment has been scrapped amid brewing tensions between the US and Bangladesh over an American ban on RAB officials
    Rajshahi Medical interns go on strike after clashes over patient’s death
    Rajshahi Medical interns go on strike after clashes
    Hospital authorities form a six-strong panel to probe allegations of medical negligence after a university student's death sparked violence
    Another man dies of burns from Gazipur fire, taking toll to 4
    Another man dies of burns from Gazipur fire
    The death toll from the incident has risen to four. Another victim is still in critical condition

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher