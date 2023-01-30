Bangladesh orders traders to stop selling water of Zamzam Well, for now

The consumer rights agency of Bangladesh has ordered traders, especially those in the Baitul Mukarram area of Dhaka, to stop selling water believed to have been collected from the Zamzam Well, located at Masjid Al Haram in Makkah.

The authorities are checking the religious aspects of trading the water from the well, which is considered holy to Muslims.

The shops owned by the traders selling Zamzam water will be sealed off if they continue defying the order, the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection said after a meeting on Monday.