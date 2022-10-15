Passenger run over by bus after ‘being pushed out’ in Dhaka’s Jatrabari

A passenger has died in Dhaka's Jatrabari allegedly after being pushed out of a bus following an altercation over a fare.
Angry people torched the bus and turned over its driver and his helper to police after beating them following the death of Shifayet Hossain Murad, 30, on Saturday.
Police arrested the driver Salauddin, 40, and helper Mohan Mia, 22, who were treated at Dhaka Medical College Hospital for injuries from beating, said Shikder Mofidul Alam, an inspector at Jatrabari Police Station. The law enforcers also seized the bus.
Murad, an employee of a buying house, boarded the bus in Motijheel after work to return home to Jatrabari, according to his elder brother Abu Sadad Shahed.
“Murad protested when the bus workers took extra fare from a passenger. After an altercation over the matter, the bus workers pushed him out and he died on the spot after falling under the rear wheels.
In a separate accident at Sayedabad bus terminal, a teenage transport worker died after being run over by a bus around 12 pm.
The worker, Rifat Munshi, 16, was run over by a Bepari Paribahan bus while working on a St Martin’s Island Transport bus. He was rushed to DMCH where doctors declared him dead.
Abdur Rahim, a sub-inspector at Jatrabari Police Station, said the Bepari Paribahan driver might have been parking the bus or it suddenly started moving because he forgot to change the gear.
Police could not confirm who the driver was. He fled the scene, but police impounded the bus, Rahim said.