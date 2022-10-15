Passenger run over by bus after ‘being pushed out’ in Dhaka’s Jatrabari

“Murad protested when the bus workers took extra fare from a passenger. After an altercation over the matter, the bus workers pushed him out and he died on the spot after falling under the rear wheels.

In a separate accident at Sayedabad bus terminal, a teenage transport worker died after being run over by a bus around 12 pm.

The worker, Rifat Munshi, 16, was run over by a Bepari Paribahan bus while working on a St Martin’s Island Transport bus. He was rushed to DMCH where doctors declared him dead.

Abdur Rahim, a sub-inspector at Jatrabari Police Station, said the Bepari Paribahan driver might have been parking the bus or it suddenly started moving because he forgot to change the gear.

Police could not confirm who the driver was. He fled the scene, but police impounded the bus, Rahim said.