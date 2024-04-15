Tangail-bound bus kills couple on Dhaka-Tangail highway

A couple has died after being hit by a bus while crossing the highway in Gazipur's Kaliakair.

The accident occurred on the Dhaka-Tangail highway under the Kaliakair bypass flyover in the early hours of Monday.

The deceased are Md Asif Mahmud, 25, and his wife, Tanjim Bakshi, 21.

According to Shahadat Hossain, the officer-in-charge of Salna Highway Police Station, Asif and his wife were crossing the road when a Tangail-bound bus from Mahi Special Paribahan, hit them.

The victims were taken to Enam Medical College Hospital in Savar following the accident, where the doctors declared them dead.

According to Jewel Palowan, the couple's neighbour, Asif and Tanjim tied the knot in July last year.