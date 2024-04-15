    বাংলা

    Tangail-bound bus kills couple on Dhaka-Tangail highway

    According to the police, the driver of the bus escaped following the accident

    Gazipur Correspondent
    Published : 15 April 2024, 06:15 AM
    Updated : 15 April 2024, 06:15 AM

    A couple has died after being hit by a bus while crossing the highway in Gazipur's Kaliakair.

    The accident occurred on the Dhaka-Tangail highway under the Kaliakair bypass flyover in the early hours of Monday.

    The deceased are Md Asif Mahmud, 25, and his wife, Tanjim Bakshi, 21.

    According to Shahadat Hossain, the officer-in-charge of Salna Highway Police Station, Asif and his wife were crossing the road when a Tangail-bound bus from Mahi Special Paribahan, hit them.

    The victims were taken to Enam Medical College Hospital in Savar following the accident, where the doctors declared them dead.

    According to Jewel Palowan, the couple's neighbour, Asif and Tanjim tied the knot in July last year.

    "They went to Mirzapur Upazila to attend a relative's Gaye Holud (a ceremony held as part of traditional marriage celebrations). The accident occurred while they were returning on the motorcycle from the event," he added.

    The bus that was involved in the accident was also confiscated by the police.

    According to the police, the driver of the bus escaped after the accident.

    "We have returned the bodies without a post-mortem, as the family requested," said OC Shahadat.

    Keywords: accident, Mahi Special Paribahan, bus, Kaliakair, Gazipur, Dhaka-Tangail highway

