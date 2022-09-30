Preparations in full swing for Durga Puja celebrations in Bangladesh

For the last three decades, Sukumar Paul has been crafting the idol of the Hindu goddess Durga for the state-run Dhakeshwari Temple in Dhaka. He started to sculpt the idol two months ago this year as Hindus in Bangladesh prepare to celebrate Durga Puja, their biggest annual festival, with fervour after a two-year pandemic lull.

Paul is passing a busy time right now as the festival is knocking on the door. He painted the idol all night long in a bid to complete the work by Friday.