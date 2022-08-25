HC outlaws provision for permission from govt to arrest civil servants in criminal cases

The High Court has struck down a provision that required 'prior permission' from the government or employing authorities to arrest a civil servant on criminal charges.



In a ruling on Thursday, the court declared section 41(1) of the Public Service Act 2018 'illegal' on the grounds that it "violated the constitution and fundamental rights".

Lawyer Manzil Morshed argued in support of a writ petition challenging the legality of the provision, while Deputy Attorney General Arobinda Kumar Roy represented the state. Advocate Khurshid Alam Khan appeared on behalf of the Anti-Corruption Commission or ACC in court.

Speaking to reporters after the verdict, Morshed said, "The court has declared section 41(1) of the Public Service Act 2018 illegal and in contravention of the constitution and fundamental rights.