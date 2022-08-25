Myanmar Rohingya, five years on, want to leave Bangladesh camps and go home with justice

"We want to go back to our homeland with all our rights and under the direct supervision of the United Nations. We want security for our life and wealth there," he said.

Densely populated Bangladesh says that the refugees' repatriation to Myanmar is the only solution to the crisis. Local communities have been increasingly hostile towards Rohingya as funds for the refugees have dried up.

UN agencies have appealed for $881 million for this year, of which just under half has been received so far.

Save the Children said on Wednesday the Rohingya "fled mass killings, rape and systematic human rights abuses" in Myanmar.

"Two thirds (66%) of children surveyed and nearly all parents and caregivers (87%) say they do not feel any safer now than when they arrived," it said.

"The findings expose that the international community’s efforts, despite being significant, fall short of what is needed to adequately respond to the needs of Rohingya refugees."

Bangladesh Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said his government wanted to ensure that the Rohingya can return to Myanmar safely "where they will no longer be persecuted and will finally receive citizenship".

The United Nations says conditions are not yet right for a return to Myanmar. Myanmar has said it is ready to take back some of the Rohingya but attempts at repatriation failed after refugees refused to return in fear of persecution.