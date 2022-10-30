Hasina underscores commitment to bolstering armed forces

The government is taking all appropriate measures to develop the three branches of the armed forces to stave off any threats to the country's sovereignty, according to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
“We want peace, not war. But we have to build the capacity to protect our country from foreign threats so that we can always maintain our independence and sovereignty. With that in mind, we are developing all our institutions appropriately,” she said at an event on Thursday.
Two new aircraft were added to Bangladesh Navy's aviation fleet in a bid to strengthen the country's maritime defences. Hasina also lauded the Navy's service to the nation in times of crisis.
"Our Navy always stands by the people during any natural calamity. They are always on hand to deal with the effects of storms, floods or any other disaster, particularly in the southern regions."
She also highlighted the Navy's efforts in constructing homes and barracks for the first time on St Martin's Island to shelter people affected by a cyclone in 1997.
The armed forces have also earned acclaim beyond the country's borders, said Hasina, noting that Bangladesh's warships have been deployed in UN peacekeeping missions since 2010.
"Apart from this, the Bangladesh Navy contingent in South Sudan is performing its duties very efficiently. In addition to peacekeeping missions, the force has been strengthening Bangladesh's maritime security through regular multinational exercises, coordinated patrols in the Bay of Bengal, and diplomatic missions."
Hasina also pledged to continue with efforts to develop the country further. “We have been able to ensure Bangladesh's elevation to the status of a developing country. Bangladesh is now a role model for developing nations across the world.”
Despite achieving 'self-sufficiency' in food production, Bangladesh's development has 'slowed down' due to the twin crises of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war, according to Hasina.
“It's not just us as developed countries, too, are now suffering. We have to work through this situation,” she said, while reiterating calls to ramp up domestic food supply.
“We have been somewhat affected by the global economic downturn, but we have to try to keep ourselves free from it impacts."