Hasina underscores commitment to bolstering armed forces

The government is taking all appropriate measures to develop the three branches of the armed forces to stave off any threats to the country's sovereignty, according to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

“We want peace, not war. But we have to build the capacity to protect our country from foreign threats so that we can always maintain our independence and sovereignty. With that in mind, we are developing all our institutions appropriately,” she said at an event on Thursday.

Two new aircraft were added to Bangladesh Navy's aviation fleet in a bid to strengthen the country's maritime defences. Hasina also lauded the Navy's service to the nation in times of crisis.

"Our Navy always stands by the people during any natural calamity. They are always on hand to deal with the effects of storms, floods or any other disaster, particularly in the southern regions."