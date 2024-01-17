    বাংলা

    US will cooperate with Bangladesh on issues of security, defence and trade: Ambassador Haas

    The US envoy made the statement after meeting with the foreign minister on Wednesday

    Published : 17 Jan 2024, 08:49 AM
    Updated : 17 Jan 2024, 08:49 AM

    The US will work more closely with Bangladesh in the coming months on issues of mutual interest, including security, defence, and expanding trade, says US Ambassador to Dhaka Peter Haas.

    “I had the opportunity today to meet your new Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud, who I knew in his old capacity,” Haas told the media on Wednesday after the meeting.

    He described the introductory call as an honour.

    “We [talked] about the future of US-Bangladesh relations and how we could work together on the issues of mutual importance, such as climate, expanding business opportunities and Rohingya,” he said.

    “I look forward in the coming months to working closely to advance our mutual interest.”

    Matters of security and defence were discussed at the meeting, the ambassador said.

    Foreign Minister Mahmud expressed his appreciation for the existing dynamic with the US and the multifaceted relationship between the two countries, a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs read.

    He also expressed his hope that it would deepen and broaden in the coming days.

