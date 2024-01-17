US will cooperate with Bangladesh on issues of security, defence and trade: Ambassador Haas

The US will work more closely with Bangladesh in the coming months on issues of mutual interest, including security, defence, and expanding trade, says US Ambassador to Dhaka Peter Haas.

“I had the opportunity today to meet your new Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud, who I knew in his old capacity,” Haas told the media on Wednesday after the meeting.

He described the introductory call as an honour.

“We [talked] about the future of US-Bangladesh relations and how we could work together on the issues of mutual importance, such as climate, expanding business opportunities and Rohingya,” he said.