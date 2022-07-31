Bangladesh appoints 11 new judges to the High Court

Eleven new judges have been appointed to the Supreme Court's High Court Division.



President Abdul Hamid appointed them for a term of two years on Sunday, according to the law ministry.

The new appointees include district and sessions judges Shaukat Ali Chowdhury, who is on post-retirement leave, Md Atabullah, Imrul Kayesh and Fahmida Qader.

The Supreme Court's Registrar General Bazlur Rahman has also been added to the High Court's roster along with deputy attorneys general Biswajit Debnath, Md Aminul Islam and Md Bashir-Ullah, and lawyers Md Ali Reza, SM Masud Hossain and AKM Robiul Hasan.



They will be sworn in at 4 pm at the Supreme Court's Judges' Lounge.

The new appointments bring the total number of High Court judges to 95.