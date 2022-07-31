    বাংলা

    Bangladesh appoints 11 new judges to the High Court

    They have been appointed by the president for a two-year term

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 31 July 2022, 09:32 AM
    Updated : 31 July 2022, 09:32 AM

    Eleven new judges have been appointed to the Supreme Court's High Court Division.

    President Abdul Hamid appointed them for a term of two years on Sunday, according to the law ministry.

    The new appointees include district and sessions judges Shaukat Ali Chowdhury, who is on post-retirement leave, Md Atabullah, Imrul Kayesh and Fahmida Qader.

    The Supreme Court's Registrar General Bazlur Rahman has also been added to the High Court's roster along with deputy attorneys general Biswajit Debnath, Md Aminul Islam and Md Bashir-Ullah, and lawyers Md Ali Reza, SM Masud Hossain and AKM Robiul Hasan.

    They will be sworn in at 4 pm at the Supreme Court's Judges' Lounge.

    The new appointments bring the total number of High Court judges to 95.

    RELATED STORIES
    Shohoz gets 2-week reprieve on fine over cancelled tickets
    Shohoz wins HC reprieve over watchdog's fine
    The court puts a two-week stay on the national consumer watchdog's decision to slap a Tk 200,000 fine over cancelled train tickets
    Musician Sachin Dev Burman’s Cumilla house shows signs of negligence
    SD Burman’s Cumilla house shows signs of negligence
    The restoration work was completed long ago, but since the archaeology department is yet to take over the site, the district administration is still looking after it
    BGB seizes ‘Tk 250m in ice and yaba’ in Teknaf raid
    ‘Tk 250m in ice and yaba’ seized in Teknaf
    150,000 yaba tablets and 4.28 kg of ice were found in a raid, BGB says
    Four more arrested over murders of AL leader Tipu, passerby Prity
    4 more held over AL leader Tipu’s murder
    Tipu and bystander Prity were gunned down in Dhaka on Mar 24

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher