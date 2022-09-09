    বাংলা

    Two policemen injured in shooting attack by drug dealers in Brahmanbaria

    A group of drug dealers opened fire on law enforcers during a raid in Nabinagar Upazila

    Brahmanbaria Correspondent
    Published : 9 Sept 2022, 10:47 AM
    Updated : 9 Sept 2022, 10:47 AM

    Two police personnel have been injured after being shot by a group of drug dealers during a raid in Brahmanbaria’s Nabinagar Upazila.

    The incident occurred at Nurjahanpur village of Barikandi Union on Thursday night, Nabinagar Police Station chief Saifuddin Anwar said.

    The policemen injured in the incident are Inspector Mohammad Sohel and Sub-Inspector Roni Sore Rana.

    Police arrested Shipon, a robbery suspect and the son of Mannaf, a drug trader, during the raid, according to Anwar. Mannaf and his associates subsequently launched an attack on police to rescue Shipon.

    “At one point, Mannaf’s accomplices opened fire on law enforcers as Shipon fled the scene.”

    Bullet splinters hit Sohel’s hand and Roni’s head during the shooting.

    The two were rushed to Nabinagar Upazila Health Complex after the incident. Roni was later taken to Cumilla on a physician's advice.

    A case has been filed over the incident. Efforts are underway to arrest the suspects, Anwar said.

