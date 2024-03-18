Gazipur gas fire toll climbs to 6 with couple’s deaths

The death toll in the fire from cylinder gas on a street in Gazipur’s Kaliakair has reached six after a couple succumbed to their burn injuries.

Nargis Akter, 22, the latest victim, died at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka on Sunday evening, said resident physician Dr Partha Shankar Paul.

He said Nargis had over 90 percent of her body surface burnt.

Nargis’ husband Mohidul Khan, 25, and another injured man Ariful Islam, 38, died earlier in the day.