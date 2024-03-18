    বাংলা

    Gazipur gas fire toll climbs to 6 with couple’s deaths

    They worked at factories, leaving their only son back at village home

    Dhaka Medical College Hospital Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 17 March 2024, 06:04 PM
    Updated : 17 March 2024, 06:04 PM

    The death toll in the fire from cylinder gas on a street in Gazipur’s Kaliakair has reached six after a couple succumbed to their burn injuries. 

    Nargis Akter, 22, the latest victim, died at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka on Sunday evening, said resident physician Dr Partha Shankar Paul. 

    He said Nargis had over 90 percent of her body surface burnt.   

    Nargis’ husband Mohidul Khan, 25, and another injured man Ariful Islam, 38, died earlier in the day.   

    Mohidul’s cousin Md Fazlu said the couple from Sirajganj’s Shahjadpur were working in Gazipur, leaving their only son back at their village home. 

    Mohidul worked in a textile scraps factory while Nargis in a garment factory. 

    His sister Shilpi Begum and Shilpi’s two sons were among the 23 people fighting for their lives at the burn institute after being injured in the incident. 

    Doctors said 15 of the survivors were in a critical condition. 

    Witnesses and victims recounted that a family left the kitchen cylinder, wrapped in wet cloth, in an alley of the Mouchak Telirchala area after gas started leaking from it on Mar 13. 

    The cylinder was emitting gas with a hissing sound, drawing the attention of curious passersby, including women and children. 

    The street was also crowded at the time as garment factory workers and others were returning home for Iftar just before sunset. 

    The situation took a dire turn when someone lit a stove in a nearby house, sparking a blaze that injured dozens. 

