Bangladesh reopens schools despite ongoing heatwave

Primary and secondary schools and colleges are open for the first time since Eid

The halls of primary and secondary schools and colleges are filled with the sound of students once again despite the ongoing heatwave as educational institutions reopen after a long break that included the Eid holidays, Pohela Boishakh, and a week off due to the scorching temperatures.

Guardians were seen dropping off their children at many schools in the capital on Sunday. Before they parted, they handed them water or juice and advised them to stay hydrated and refrain from playing outside.

Many guardians were opposed to reopening schools amid the baking heat. They fear their children may fall sick. Teachers say the children are restless from the heat.

Hasina Khatun, a teacher at the Shahidbagh Government Primary School in Dhaka’s Mirpur said, “The children are getting restless. They want to go home. They keep asking to drink water again and again.

Classes at government schools were brought forward, starting at 8am on Sunday. Private schools are conducting class activities as before.

Subhasree Das, a student in fourth grade at the Shahidbagh Government Primary School, said he was already sweating on the way to school. His classes had started at 10:30am.

“It was very sunny. My home is in the E-Block. I grew sweaty on the way. But I don’t like it at home when school is closed.”

Farida Yasmin, the mother of second grade student Arif Hossain, was waiting outside the school for her son. She said she was anxious about the decision to resume classes.

“Usually, I would just drop him off for classes and come back. Today, I am staying and waiting. It’s very hot. Who knows what could happen.”

Many public and private schools have opted to continue classes online.

The Ministry of Primary and Mass Education has issued some guidelines on how educational programmes should be conducted during the heatwave.

Schools on a single-shift system will be open from 8am to 11:30am, while those on two-shift systems will have the first shift from 8am to 9:30am and the second from 10:15am to 11:30am.

Activities outside the classroom have been limited and daily assemblies have been cancelled until the heat settles to a tolerable level. Pre-primary classes remain closed until further notice.