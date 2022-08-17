Govt to buy 12.5m litres of soybean oil, 5,000 tonnes of lentils for the poor

The government is going to buy 12.5 million litres of soybean oil and 5,000 tonnes of lentils from local sources for sale to low-income people at subsidised prices through the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh or TCB.

The Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase cleared the commerce ministry proposals to buy the staples at Tk 2.7 billion in a meeting chaired by Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal.

Md Abdul Barik, an additional cabinet secretary, said the government will directly purchase the goods from seven companies due to “urgency”.