Eight Indians cycle to Dhaka from Kolkata to pay homage to language martyrs

A team of Indians cycled 500 kilometres from the Indian city of Kolkata to Dhaka to reach the Central Shaheed Minar and pay their tributes to the language martyrs on International Mother Language Day.

On Feb 14, the team of eight left Chandannagar in Hoogli and reached the Dhaka University campus on Monday.

On Tuesday, they placed wreaths to pay their respects at the Central Shaheed Minar, a memorial to commemorate those killed during the Bengali Language Movement in 1952.

The team shared that Kolkata residents also observe the day and pay homage to the martyrs, though on a small scale. But they say this time was a different experience because they paid their tribute at the same spot where the language activists were martyred.

“It’s an honour to witness the larger scale observance of the day and celebrations of language in Bangladesh. Hence we braved the long distance and barbed wires and cycled 500 kilometres to reach here,” Shaibal Banerjee, a member of the team and a teacher by training, told bdnews24.com.