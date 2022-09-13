Record rainfall of the season inundates Barishal

Torrential rains for two days triggered by a low pressure over the Bay of Bengal and high tide under the influence of the full moon have inundated low-lying areas of Barishal.

The Met Office recorded 52.3 mm of rainfall in the last 12 hours, the highest this season, senior meteorologist Mahfuzur Rahman said on Tuesday.

“It has been raining in the city since Sunday morning. The Met Office recorded 127.3 mm of rainfall until 1am on Tuesday.”

The rains will continue for the next two or three days, Rahman added.

Parts of Rasulpur Char along the banks of the Kirtankhola River were inundated, said Harun Bhandari, a local and leader of Bangladesh Farmers Federation.