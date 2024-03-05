Govt agencies pouncing like hyenas in aftermath of Bailey Road fire: restaurant owners

The Restaurant Owners Association has described the drives by government agencies at various restaurants across Dhaka following the loss of life in the fire at Green Cozy Cottage on Dhaka’s Bailey Road as ‘harassment’.

Imran Hassan, the association’s general secretary, says, “At this moment, in the name of raids, they are causing chaos across Dhaka city. Today [Tuesday] they closed a restaurant called Nawabi Voj. But the restaurant has the necessary licences from 12 government agencies.”

“The city corporations, RAJUK [the capital development authority], and other government agencies are now harassing every restaurant in the city. The amount of harassment we have faced would not be possible in any civilised country. I would say they are pouncing on us like hyenas.”

Hassan made the statement from the association’s main offices at the Al-Raji Complex in Dhaka’s Purana Paltan.

So far, 42 restaurants have been closed in raids in Dhaka, he said.

“Now they say we need licenses for gas cylinders as well. Did we make the cylinders? We bought them from the market.”